Visa On Arrival: Who Bewitched Nigerians? Femi Fani-Kayode Asks

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has expressed that there is a plan by the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration to Islamise Nigeria.

The former minister expressed concern over the statement of President Buhari that other African nations do not require visa to come into Nigeria in Egypt.

He also expressed concern over the statement of the CJN, Justice Ali Tanko that sharia law should be taught in Nigerian schools.

The former minister expressed that this new policy when implemented will lead to the influx of Fulanis into the country.

See his tweets below:

No more visas for Africans coming to Nigeria? The Fulanis of West Africa, rejected &unwanted elsewhere, have finally been given what they wanted all along: a homeland of their own. They will flood Nigeria in their millions and within 5 years our demographics will change forever. — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) December 12, 2019