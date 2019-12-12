Visa On Arrival: Who Bewitched Nigerians? Femi Fani-Kayode Asks

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has expressed that there is a plan by the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration to Islamise Nigeria.

The former minister expressed concern over the statement of President Buhari that other African nations do not require visa to come into Nigeria in Egypt.

He also expressed concern over the statement of the CJN, Justice Ali Tanko that sharia law should be taught in Nigerian schools.

Also Read: Fani-Kayode Mocks Tinubu, Osinbajo Over Removal Of AMCON, FIRS Chiefs

The former minister expressed  that this new policy when implemented will lead to the influx of Fulanis into the country.

See his tweets below:

