Wake Up From Your Audio Bentley Dream – Uche Maduagwu Shades Tonto Dikeh

by Temitope Alabi

 

Nollywood Actor Uche Maduagwu
Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu has reacted to Tonto Dikeh claiming she just bought a Bentley.

Yesterday, the actress had taken to her IG page to share a video of a brand new Bentley claiming she just bought the vehicle.

Reacting to the news, Uche alluded that Tonto lied about getting the vehicle adding that she needs to stop dreaming about having acquired the car.

”Even a #Fulani herdsman can buy a brand new Bentley in his dream, madam, wake up from your AUDIO Bentley dream… 🤣🤣If you had 160 thousand Pounds or less to allegedly buy a #Bentley, how come you did not #travel to Dubai in a private jet? ✈️This question is to all the Nigerian celebrities who can not afford a G wagon in #Naija, but allegedly can afford a Bentley in #Dubai or #UK in less than four months, 🙄oh Lord, please this audio imagination that some celebrities are displaying is too much, they need the salvation of Jesus. 🤷‍♂️Instead of all this audio fantasy, show the #world the receipt of payment for the imaginary Bentley and the #car dealer office you allegedly bought it, to convince us that you are now a born again #christian.”

