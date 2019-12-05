Watch Bobrisky Make Love To A Banana

by Temitope Alabi
Bobrisky

Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky has again gotten tongues wagging following a video shared on her IG page.,

In a bid to promote a new song, Bob performed

oral sex on a banana, an act that has since gotten many talking on social media.

Read Also: 'Dress Responsibly' – Bobrisky Tells Ladies What Rich Men Want (Video)

This is coming barely hours after Bob took to his page to state that rich men respect and appreciate women who cover up properly.

Many rich men appreciate women who cover up their body more. You can dress sexy once a while but most times dress responsible.

