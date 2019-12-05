Watch Bobrisky Make Love To A Banana

Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky has again gotten tongues wagging following a video shared on her IG page.,

In a bid to promote a new song, Bob performed

oral sex on a banana, an act that has since gotten many talking on social media.

This is coming barely hours after Bob took to his page to state that rich men respect and appreciate women who cover up properly.