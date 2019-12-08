WBO Reveals Anthony Joshua’s Next Opponent

by Olayemi Oladotun

The president of the World Boxing Organisation has forced Anthony Joshua into defending his WBO title after winning his rematch with Andy Ruiz Jnr.

Anthony Joshua defeats Ruiz

Francisco Varcarcel, the president of the organisation said in a statement that Joshua will have to defend his WBO title against mandatory challenger Oleksandr Usyk within 180 days of Saturday’s win.

That means that Joshua will now have to face the prospect of defending his WBO title before June 4th, and If he does not agree to meet the Ukrainian former cruiserweight king before then, he will be forced to vacate his belt.

