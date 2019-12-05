“We Are In The Mother Fucking Nigeria, No Light, Says Cardi B As She Arrives Lagos (Video)

by Amaka Odozi

Popular American rapper, Belcalis Almanzar better known as Cardi B shared a video narrating her first experience in Lagos, Nigeria.

Cardi B
Rapper, Cardi B

In the video, the “Bodak Yellow” crooner, who hasn’t spent up to 24 hours, could be heard saying,

“We are in the mother fvcking Nigeria, No light, this sh!t looks the Dominican Republic”

The award-winning rapper and reality star is set to rock the stage at the Live spot X Festival in Lagos on Sunday and in Ghana Monday.

Prior to that, the superstar had shared a video on her Instagram page of herself twerking to her own remix version of Davido’s song, Fall.

Watch the video below:

­

