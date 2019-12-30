We Don’t Need N37bn To Renovate National Assembly: Lawmaker

The lawmaker representing Ede North/Ede South/Egbedore/Ejigbo Federal Constituency, Honourable Bamidele Salam has come out to oppose the proposed plan to renovate the national assembly with N37billion.

The lawmaker expressed that the structures of the National Assembly barely needs refurbishing.

The lawmaker expressed that he will be opposing the plan when the house reconvenes in January.

The lawmaker also pointed out that the money planned for the refurbishment should be used to provide social amenities to Nigerians.

See his tweet below: