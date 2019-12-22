‘We Don’t Respond To People On Exile’ – Timaya Fires Back At Hushpuppi (Video)

Popular Nigerian singer Timaya has taken a swipe back at Hushpuppi.

The singer was earlier dragged by the socialite over his comment on Nigerian celebrities and the ‘fake outfits’ they wear’

Hushpuppi had asked Timaya to “shut up” as he was being a hypocrite.

READ ALSO – ‘Shut Up Your Mouth” – Hushpuppi Slams Timaya For Attacking Nigerian Celebrities

Reacting to that, Timaya took to Instagram to say that he doesn’t respond to people on exile.

Although he didn’t mention any names, he was clearly responding to Hushpuppi as he tagged Hushpuppi a ‘hushed mouth’

Watch The Video Here: