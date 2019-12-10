‘We Hosted World Cup, Different Levels’ – Rapper AKA Reacts To Cardi B’s Visit To Nigeria

by Michael Isaac
Rapper AKA
South African Rapper AKA

South African rapper AKA has reacted to Cardi’s visit to Nigeria following a Twitter post that mentioned him.

The rapper who was dragged by a Twitter user has hinted that Nigeria and South Africa are nowhere on the same level.

Recall that there’s been a series of comparisons between Nigerians and South Africa as the two nations have always dragged for the ‘African Giant’ status.

The Twitter user who said that AKA would ask Cardi B for bleaching cream if she came to South Africa got a backlash as the rapper dragged the whole of Nigeria, saying that South Africa hosted the World Cup which places them on a different level.

