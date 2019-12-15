We Need More Factories Not Churches – Daddy Freeze Replies Pastor Adeboye

OAP, DaddyFreeze has reacted to the statement made by the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, during the week.

Adeboye had stated that one of the things he must do before he dies is to build a church as big as Ibadan city in Oyo state.

Reacting to this Freeze took to his IG page saying what Nigeria needs more of now are factories and not more church edifice.