“We Will Kill All Aiye Members in UNIBEN “, – Cultists Declare War (Video)

A shirtless man, said to be a member of Maphite group, had dropped a video in which he promised to kill all Aiye members in University of Benin Edo state.

In response to this, a man was seen in a new video oiling and showing off his locally made guns and rounds of magazines.

The unidentified man also said all hell will be let loose at the campus.

The cult he belongs to is yet to be known but a green beret was placed beside the weapons which he said had just arrived days ago.

A concern Nigerian, Jackson Ude has taken to the social media to alert citizens and the Nigeria Police of the impending danger and activities of the alleged cultists in the state.

Watch the video below: