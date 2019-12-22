We Would Rather Be Rubber Stamp NASS That Brings Progress: Gbajabiamila

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, says the 9th National Assembly would rather have a rubber stamp that brings progress than otherwise.

The Speaker was reacting to accusations that the 9th assembly was a rubber stamp waiting to perform the biddings of the executive.

Speaking on Sunday in Lagos while speaking at the ”Gbaja 2019 End of the Year Grassroots Empowerment Programme”, Gbajabiamila said;

“People, naysayers, critics and people from other parties have said the 9th National Assembly is a rubber stamp to the executive.

“You know my reply when they say that to you? Tell them that you would rather have a rubber-stamp National Assembly that will bring progress than the one that is fighting the executive without progress.

“This is because when two elephants fight, the grass suffers. This is not a rubber stamp National Assembly; this is a National Assembly that represents the people and is committed to their interests.

“The people of Surulere Federal Constituency 1 did not elect me to go and be fighting the executive; Is that what you asked me to go and do? ”Rather, you asked me to engage and collaborate with other stakeholders to deliver democratic dividends, part of which we are having today.

“This is a new dispensation where there will be checks and balances, there will be separation of powers, we will disagree with the executive when there is need to do so and agree with them if there is need.

“But our watchword will be the interest of the people. That is the oath which I and my colleagues swore to,” he said.