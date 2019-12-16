Well-Dressed Lady Spotted Fanning People Inside Lagos Traffic For Money

by Amaka Odozi

A well-dressed lady was spotted fanning people while going from car-to-car and begging for money in Lagos traffic.

The well-dressed lady in traffic
The well-dressed lady in traffic

Controversial Instagram entertainer, Tunde Ednut has shared the video of the lady, who was donning a red gown and shoulder bag, with the caption:

“Hustle is real in Lagos Oo! This is a new one. She’s fanning people from car to car (obviously cars that don’t have AC) and begging them for money in return. Lol 📹: via @cut_n_sew”

This goes to show the extent people can go just to get money.

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B6IYc3EAPib/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

