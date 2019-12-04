What An Ungrateful Personality – Angela Okorie Blasts Tacha

Nigerian actress, Angela Okorie has taken to Instagram to blast reality star, Tacha for not showing gratitude to her even after she stood by her during her stay in Big Brother’s house.

Okorie wrote:

“Some people I helped like Tacha can’t even say Thank you for giving her my platform To push her Brand. As a matter of fact she ignores me when I write her. It takes 2 days to reply me Or she directs me to her manager. What an Ungrateful personality

Tacha, it took you 2 weeks to call me after you

Left Big brother house,

That was After @hairess_gallery told u to call to at least say thank you,

Now I understand why Jaruma unfollowed you

Tacha, I told you to post her picture publicly and Say Thank you to her for all she did for you, Cos is not easy to spend money on who doesn’t Know u

Gratitude is important. I told you that “A good character will keep you in the industry for a long time” But a bad character will make u loose everything. I was the First public face to post ur picture when you entered big brother house. This alone can make me not to help anybody again, But you know what??? I will keep helping people Cos this is part of my work on Earth.

Called you for a shoot. And I was shocked u said u will post it for free. Forgetting I post u on my page 2/47 without u paying a Dine

I pleaded with my lovely fans on daily basis to keep Voting for you until you win. I lost lots of fans cos of you.

Some even wrote me messages threatening me. For supporting you,”

I told them I saw something different they can’t see in you. Even when everyone was against you. I supported you till the end and also gave them Reasons to support you,

Gratitude is very Important. Gratitude is a Must. Does it mean if you were Angela Okorie

You won’t give me same opportunity I gave you????

Desist from being Ungrateful to people who Helped you when u were a nobody Else it will Ruin You forever

NB: Gratitude is everything

Morning world.

See the full post below: