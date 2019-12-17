What Burna Boy Got For Me On My Birthday: Stefflon Don

by Eyitemi Majeed
Burna boy and Stefflon don
Burna boy and Stefflon don

Stefflon Don has revealed the interesting thing that was gifted to her on her birthday which held on Sunday, 15th December, by Nigerian lover, Burna Boy.

The rapper made the revelation after taking to her Twitter handle to thank everybody for the good messages they sent her on the day. A Twitter follower asked what Burna Boy gifted her.

Revealing what was gifted to her, she said she got some good dick, adding that she is not the materialistic one. Adorable isn’t it???

She wrote:

 

Tags from the story
Burna Boy, Stefflon don
