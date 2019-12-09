What Cardi B Mixed With Her Stout That Knocked Her Off: Cubana Chief Priest

by Eyitemi Majeed
Cardi B while drinking her stout
Cardi B while drinking her stout

Social media was abuzz on Friday night after it emerged that popular American rapper, Cardi B, was knocked off after taking just one bottle of stout.

Well, popular night club operator, Cubana Chiefpriest has revealed what knocked the singer off.

Speaking via his official Instagram page, he stated that the singer mixed her Stout with Champagne and that was why she was knocked off.

See what he posted below:

Champagne X Stout. Na wetin knock off Cardichukwu Chioma. It can only be Cubana.

