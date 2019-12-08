What Happened During Kissing Scene With Iyanya – Diane Yashim

Former Big Brother Naija season 4 ex-housemates, Diane Yashim, also known as Diane Russet, spilled some tea about her kissing scene with singer, Iyana Mbuk.

Information Nigeria recalls the duo trended in the penultimate week after they shared a passionate kiss in one of the scenes of the short film produced by the reality star which is dubbed, The Therapist.

While speaking with Sunday Scoop, Diane recounted her experience shooting that particular scene.

The reality star said:

“As an actor, one’s job is to be the character and deliver it perfectly

We had so many takes on that scene and I am happy it came out just how we wanted it. So far, the reviews are amazing and encouraging,” she said.

The close friend to the winner of the popular BBNaija 2019 show also revealed that filmmaking is her first love.

In her words;

“Filmmaking has always been my first love and passion, asides from my business. Producing this short film is not only a dream come true, it is the realisation of the power of believing in oneself,”

The actress, who has become a familiar face in the entertainment industry, disclosed that life has been good after participating in the reality TV show.

“Life has been good so far. I thank God for his mercies and grace. In all honesty, I didn’t expect to get this far, this quickly. Thanks to my management and my team for working with me to achieve these milestones. I always say it takes a village to see every outcome we put out to the world,” she said.