What Is Bishop Oyedepo Doing With 9 Security Men Around Him? Kemi Olunloyo Queries

by Eyitemi Majeed
Controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, has called out popular cleric, Bishop Oyedepo, for having nine security meN surround him on the pulpit.

Speaking via her Instagram page, Olunloyo queried if the cleric does not believe in the Bible verse that says; ‘ No weapon formed against me shall prosper?’

She wrote:

“David Oyedepo is a Bishop. Why does he have 9 security men/ ushers surrounding him at the pulpit? Is it offering or testimony time? Does he not believe in God and that NO WEAPON FORMED SHALL COME AGAINST HIM? Other Pastors have bulletproof vehicles. Who are they protecting themselves from? @daddyfreeze pls help my fans discuss.”

