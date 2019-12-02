What Ramsey Nouah Did When I Tried To Seduce Him: Nollywood Actress

by Amaka Odozi

Fasting rising actress, Nneoma Okoro, in an exclusive interview, disclosed her steamy encounter with veteran actor, Ramsey Nouah.

Ramsey Noah and Nneoma Okoro
The movie star, who is on the journey to making a name for herself in the Nigeria movie industry disclosed what Nouah did when they were to act a romantic scene.

Okoro said,

“In the movie ‘Levi’ shot in 2017 in Enugu, she was supposed to be the A-lister actor’s nurse, a night nurse with a script to seduce him.

“I remember having scenes where I seduced him. Tension nearly killed me but thanks to him. He noticed and asked the director for a 20 minutes recess on my behalf. He called me outside and took out his phone and showed me a super hilarious video on YouTube which we saw together and laughed over.

Ramsey knew I hadn’t worked with him before, so, it was natural to have tensions and he made it way easier for me. I respect artists that understand their craft well enough, their fame will always go far. Prior to then, I had always wanted to work with Ramsey Nouah, having watched him as a kid while growing up. It was a dream come true.”

