When I Was In School, Teachers Lied To Me – Naira Marley Opens Up

Controversial singer, Afeez Fashola also known as Nairamarley has cried out that his teachers lied to him while he was in school.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, he went on to share some witty words which are popular with school but means something else in life.

He wrote:

“When I was in school they lied to me.

I was told:

Pussy was a cat

Sex meant gender

Bitch meant female dog

Bang was a sound

Rubber was an eraser

Head’s part of the body

Balls meant a round toy

Nuts like groundnut/peanut

Every time I use them in my song radiostations always muting”