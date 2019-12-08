When Those That Should Enforce The Law Break It, It Weakens Everyone: Sam Adeyemi

Pastor Sam Adeyemi, founder of and senior pastor at Daystar Christian Center has condemned the rearrest of the Convener of RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore by operatives of the Department of State Services(DSS), right inside the court.

The cleric while speaking through his verified Twitter handle on Saturday, described the scenario as saddening.

The Daystar founder stressed that when those in authority who are expected to model the right behaviour and enforce the law, break it, it makes everyone’s resolve weaker.

His tweet reads this: Watching the video of the re-arrest of Mr Sowore right inside a court of law is saddening. People expect their leaders to model the right behaviour. When those that should enforce the law break it, it weakens everyone’s resolve. We must do better to build our democracy.