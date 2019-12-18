Whether Angela Okorie’s Story Add Up Or Not, She’s Hurt And Needs Support: Yul Edochie

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, says whether colleague, Angela Okorie‘s, assassination story is completely true or not, the screen diva is hurt and needs some love and support.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, Edochie further stated that Nigerians can’t be complaining of president Buhari all the time yet fail to show each other love in the most little way.

He wrote:

“Whether Angela’s story is completely true or not shouldn’t be the issue, the point is that she’s badly hurt & she needs our prayers and good wishes. That’s all. We can’t be complaining of Buhari all the time yet we can’t show love in our own little way.”