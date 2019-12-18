Whether Angela Okorie’s Story Add Up Or Not, She’s Hurt And Needs Support: Yul Edochie

by Valerie Oke
Collage photo of Yul Edochie and injured actress, Angela Okorie
Collage photo of Yul Edochie and injured actress, Angela Okorie

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, says whether colleague, Angela Okorie‘s, assassination story is completely true or not, the screen diva is hurt and needs some love and support.

Read Also: I Do Not Believe In Praying For My Enemies; Yul Edochie

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, Edochie further stated that Nigerians can’t be complaining of president Buhari all the time yet fail to show each other love in the most little way.

He wrote:

“Whether Angela’s story is completely true or not shouldn’t be the issue, the point is that she’s badly hurt & she needs our prayers and good wishes. That’s all. We can’t be complaining of Buhari all the time yet we can’t show love in our own little way.”

Tags from the story
Angela Okorie, Yul Edochie
0

You may also like

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Reacts To Daddy Freeze’s ‘First Salary’ Vlog

Checkout this 50-year-old virgin who says she’s never had sex before (Photos/Video)

Lil Wayne Apologises For Black Lives Matter Comments

Sinzu: SinzuSMG acquires two brand new Mercedes Benz cars

Sinzu: SinzuSMG acquires two brand new Mercedes Benz cars

I never planned to leave the US to act in Nigeria – Dorcas Shola-Fapson

Van Vicker, Chet Anekwe & Carl Payne star in “When One Door Closes” | Watch the Trailer

Arsenal’s Olivier Giroud Wins “Hottest Premier League Player” Award

Actors are richer than actresses – Kemi Afolabi

Mr Latin, Lizzy Anjorin, and Toyin Abraham

Why We Can’t Reconcile Toyin Abraham And Lizzy Anjorin: Mr Latin (VIDEO)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *