“Who Wants To Raid My Closet?” – Peter Okoye Flaunts His Luxury Wears (Photo)

by Amaka Odozi

Popular Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye of the defunct P-square group has announced that he is willing to give a lucky fan a chance to raid his closet.

Peter Okoye
Singer, Peter Okoye

The singer, who now goes by the stage-name, Mr. P took to his Instagram page to flaunt his massive closet with a photo and a caption which reads:

“Closet in a mess! Who wants to raid my closet?😜 I will give a fan a chance to. Its Christmas season🌲🎅🏻 #30secondsRaidOnly #ZoomMyCloset”

In the photo, Okoye could be seen standing barefooted at the entrance of his closet filled with shoes, few shirts and some fedora hats.

Read Also: Gedoni, Khafi Display Love At Restaurant In Lekki (Video)

See the full post below:

Peter Okoye's post
Peter Okoye’s post

 

Tags from the story
Peter Okoye
0

You may also like

Customs Intercepts 102 Bags Of Plastic Rice

Toolz’s snapback photo might just be the inspiration you need

Toolz’s snapback photo might just be the inspiration you need

12 confirmed dead in helicopter crash in Saudi Arabia

Gifty Powers

‘Can You Continue Eating A Meal Your Child Peed In?’ – Gifty Powers Asks

“Why We Built A New Gigantic Deeper Life Church Headquarters” – Kumuyi Speaks

7 things men who don’t wear underpants should take note of

Ifeanyi Ubah still in DSS captive after pne week

Lady Arraigned For Selling Boyfriend’s Generator To Buy Hair And Creams

Nigeria Police

Shoot Anyone That Blocks My Convoy: Governor Tells Security Aides

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *