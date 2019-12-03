“Who Wants To Raid My Closet?” – Peter Okoye Flaunts His Luxury Wears (Photo)

Popular Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye of the defunct P-square group has announced that he is willing to give a lucky fan a chance to raid his closet.

The singer, who now goes by the stage-name, Mr. P took to his Instagram page to flaunt his massive closet with a photo and a caption which reads:

“Closet in a mess! Who wants to raid my closet?😜 I will give a fan a chance to. Its Christmas season🌲🎅🏻 #30secondsRaidOnly #ZoomMyCloset”

In the photo, Okoye could be seen standing barefooted at the entrance of his closet filled with shoes, few shirts and some fedora hats.

See the full post below: