“Why Didn’t Ghanaians Insult Me To My Face, That’s Not Being Real” – Cardi B Blows Hot (Video)

by Amaka Odozi

American rapper, Cardi B had an Instagram live video where she expressed her fury over the way she is currently being attacked on social media.

Cardi B
Rapper, Cardi B

The 27-year-old Love and Hip Hop reality star asked why Ghanaians didn’t insult her directly when they saw her by the pool side at the hotel.

Cardi B looked visibly upset that they had to take it to social media and she stated that she doesn’t remember telling anyone to come for any meet and greet or having lunch with “any so-called celebrities” from Ghana.

There are also ‘unconfirmed’ rumours that Cardi B might never step foot in Ghana again.

Watch the video below:

