Why Do I And Bob’s Posts Get More Views On Blogs? – Tonto Dikeh Shades Nigerian Celebrities

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has taken to social media to shade her fellow celebrities.

The mom of one took to her page to ask celebrities a very important question to her. Tonto in her post asked why any post or news about her and BFF Bobrisky get more views on blogs.

Tonto added that their posts get more comments and engagement than paid post by other celebrities adding that this is embarrasing. She captioned her post; ‘Pls I need an answer??

#FORJOKES #FORTRIPS 🤣🤣🤣’

