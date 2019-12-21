Why Do I And Bob’s Posts Get More Views On Blogs? – Tonto Dikeh Shades Nigerian Celebrities

by Temitope Alabi
King Tonto Dikeh and Bobrisky
Celebrity besties, King Tonto Dikeh and Bobrisky

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has taken to social media to shade her fellow celebrities.

The mom of one took to her page to ask celebrities a very important question to her. Tonto in her post asked why any post or news about her and BFF Bobrisky get more views on blogs.

Read Also: Tonto Dikeh’s Private Messages With Sugar Daddy Leaks On Instagram (Photo)

Tonto added that their posts get more comments and engagement than paid post by other celebrities adding that this is embarrasing. She captioned her post; ‘Pls I need an answer??
#FORJOKES #FORTRIPS 🤣🤣🤣’

See the post below;

Tags from the story
Bobrisky, tonto dikeh
0

You may also like

Robbers snatch Ogun Speaker’s official car

Nigerian woman refuses to break car window to rescue her trapped child

Naira exchanges at N366/dollar

Acting President debunks news of nepotism in the government

Young APC presidential aspirant drops out of race over high cost of nomination forms

Why we approved President Buhari to run for second term – Rochas Okorocha

Teddy A reacts to BamBam’s feather outfit to the 2018 AMVCA

‘Anyone who takes advantage of a negative situation in your life is not your friend’ – Tunde Praise reacts to Harrysong’s former manager’s post

Outrageous: Activists Angry That Saudi Arabia Now Electronically Monitors Her Women

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *