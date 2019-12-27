Why FG Will Not Release El-Zakzaky: AGF Malami

The Federal Government has given reason why the leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky will not be released from DSS custody like Sambo Dasuki and Omoyele Sowore.

Following the release of Dasuki, a former National Security Adviser and Sowore, the convener of the #RevolutionNow Movement, from the custody of the Department of State Services on Tuesday — many Nigerians had thought the same would apply to El-Zakzaky.

However, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, while speaking on Thursday said the Federal Government would not want to interfere in the judicial process of the Kaduna State Government handling El-Zakzaky’s case.

Malami, speaking in an interview with the Hausa Service of the BBC, said: ”Henceforth, the Federal Government won’t interfere in a judicial process that is solely responsible for the state government to take charge of…”