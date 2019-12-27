Why FG Will Not Release El-Zakzaky: AGF Malami

by Verity Awala
Malami
AGF Abubakar Malami

The Federal Government has given reason why the leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky will not be released from DSS custody like Sambo Dasuki and Omoyele Sowore.

Following the release of Dasuki, a former National Security Adviser and Sowore, the convener of the #RevolutionNow Movement, from the custody of the Department of State Services on Tuesday — many Nigerians had thought the same would apply to El-Zakzaky.

Read Also: Four People Fought For Dasuki, Sowore’s Release: Fani Kayode

However, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, while speaking on Thursday said the Federal Government would not want to interfere in the judicial process of the Kaduna State Government handling El-Zakzaky’s case.

Malami, speaking in an interview with the Hausa Service of the BBC, said: ”Henceforth, the Federal Government won’t interfere in a judicial process that is solely responsible for the state government to take charge of…”

Tags from the story
Abubakar Malami, Ibraheem el-Zakzaky, Omoyele Sowore, Sambo Dasuki
0

You may also like

Tuberculosis kills 887 persons in Nasarawa

Police nab 20-year-old man for raping a 100-year-old grandmother in India (Photos)

Guatemala supports Donald Trump’s decision on Jerusalem

Federal Government Drops Forgery Charges Against Saraki, Ekweremadu

Ibe Kachikwu speaks on fire incident at his home

Police arrests 51 year-old man for the murder of a couple

Iran court sentences U.S. citizen to 10 years imprisonment

Yusuf Magaji Bichi, DG DSS

NBA Calls For Suspension Of DSS DG, Bichi

Bishop Blasts Nigerian Politicians In Their Presence; Asks President Buhari To Resign (Video)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *