Why God Permits Us To Have Enemies: Reno Omokri

Popular social media commentator, Reno Omokri, says God permitted everybody to have enemies because they motivate us with their hate.

He made this known via his official Twitter handle where he went on to list examples of people who have been motivated to get to their peak because of enemy/rival.

He wrote:

* Without @Prince, @MichaelJackson couldn’t have been King of Pop

* Without Joe Frazier, @MuhammadAli couldn’t have been the greatest

* Without @Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi would not have won the Ballon d’Or

God permitted us to have enemies because they MOTIVATE us with their HATE