Why I Am Not Afraid Of People Stealing My Ideas: Nairabet Owner, Akin Alabi

by Valerie Oke
Akin Alabi
Akin Alabi

Nairabet owner and member representing Egbeda Ona-Ara federal constituency in the federal House of Representative, Oloye Akin Alabi, says he is not scared of people stealing his business ideas because ideas are cheap to find but the execution is the hard part.

He added that he is sure almost everybody has a business idea that can bring in so much money but are lacking in the execution.

He made this known via his official Twitter handle on Saturday.

He wrote:

“I’m not afraid of people stealing my ideas. Ideas are cheap to find. It’s the execution that is hard. I’m sure everyone reading this have business ideas that can bring in so much money.”

