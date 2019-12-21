Why I Broke Up With My Boyfriend – Princess Shyngle

by Temitope Alabi
Princess Shyngle
Princess Shyngle

Actress Princess Shyngle has taken to social media to dish out a piece of advise for women.

According to Shyngle, women need to post the photo of the men they are dating as this way they know if such a man is lying and cheating on them.

Read Also: Princess Shyngle Apologizes For Publicly Disgracing Her Ex-Boyfriend

She went on to say she was in a relationship with a man she thoughts she would marry but found out he was already married with kids and according to her, she found this out via social media.

Ladies do y’all agree with me or not 👆🏽😊 I know a lot of girls dating the same man but have no idea because they’re hiding him 😂😂 stop hiding your bae oh , you might be planning a wedding with a man that’s already married with kids somewhere 😂🤣 too many scammers, stay woke ladies 🙏🏽. #justforlaughs

https://www.instagram.com/p/B6NwVl_HJpU/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

