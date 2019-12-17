Why I Can’t Direct DSS To Release Sowore: AGF Malami

Abubakar Malami, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice has stated that he can not direct the Department of State Services (DSS) to release Omoyele Sowore, publisher of SaharaReporters and convener of RevolutionNow, because the matter is currently in court.

He made the comment following reports Femi Falana’s open letter to him, demanding the immediate release of his client.

Malami made his position known in a statement by his spokesman, Umar Gwandu which says:

“The AGF remains guided by the established tradition and will not take unilateral decision without recourse to the rule of law.

“When parties submit their issues for determination to a court of law, they lack exclusivity of decision over such issues without recourse to court.”