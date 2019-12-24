Why I Didn’t Dance With Megan Thee Stallion On Stage: Davido

Popular singer, Davido trended heavily on social media after he unexpectedly snubbed curvy American rapper, Megan thee Stallion while she was twerking for him at a concert in Lagos.

It all started when Megan Thee Stallion brought Davido up on stage to perform his hit track, ‘Risky’ and Meghan tried to rock Davido by twerking vigorously during the performance.

Also Read: Davido Performs On Stage With American Rapper, Megan Thee Stallion (Video)

But what shocked fans was the fact that the Nigerian singer did not touch or respond, rather he moved backwards.

The father of three took to Instagram to respond, giving reasons for his action

“Ex Hotboy”. He said as he shared a video

Watch the video below: