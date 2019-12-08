Why I Don’t Cook Breakfast For My Husband – Funke Akindele

by Temitope Alabi
Funke Akindele
Funke Akindele and husband, JJC Skillz

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele has opened up on why she does not make breakfast for her husband.

According to the mom of two, although she loves cooking, she, however, does not always have the time to make breakfast for her husband due to her busy schedule.

Read Also: ‘Stop Forming Unbelievable Stories’ – Funke Akindele Slams Celebrities

“In as much as I love cooking, I don’t often find time to cook. I still cooked last night but I don’t cook every morning because of my busy schedule. I cook every time I am free and have nothing on my plate. My special dishes are vegetable soups. I love cooking vegetable soup (efo riro) very well and I either eat it with eba or fufu. I also cook fresh fish stew and Ogbono soup. I can cook anything ranging from beans to Amala and I cook well” she asserted.

On how to excel in the movie industry, Akindele said;

“First, you have to be sure you have the talent. You have it in you. There’s something different in you. You can’t force talent or do something cause someone else is doing it. You can learn how to act for sure, but you must be willing to learn. Then stay focused. You must be ready to have patience and endurance. You have to work hard. Do not be distracted. You have to be well branded. Listen to correction. You have to grow organically. I did Screen Divas with Ebony Life some years ago,  now I am directing a movie with same Ebony Life. Its called organic growth. Then, you have to be very respectful.”

