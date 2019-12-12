Why I Stopped Counselling President Buhari: Omokri

Reno Omokri, a staunch critic of President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed the reason behind his stop in the constant criticism of the president.

The popular critic expressed that he has been queried on the reason he has stopped criticising the President by his followers.

Recall that some weeks ago, Reno expressed that Nigerians deserve Buhari, hence he will focus on evangelising the gospel.

He pointed out that for over four years since he began criticising the president, he has failed to improve, hence he is now concentrating on the followers of the President.

See his tweet below: