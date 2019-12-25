Why MFM Does Not Celebrate Christmas: Olukoya

by Valerie Oke

 

 

Olukoya
D K Olukoya

Daniel Olukoya, General Overseer, Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), has explained why the church does not celebrate Christmas.

Olukoya while speaking during the Wednesday Manner Water Service which coincided with the 2019 Christmas celebration at the Church’s Headquarters in Lagos, described the celebration as ‘unbiblical’.

He said that no book in the bible recorded the word ‘ Christmas’ or that Jesus was born on Dec. 25.

“If you really study the Bible from Genesis to Revelation, there is no word like Christmas.

“The bible only recorded that the Shepherds were taking care of their flocks during a very cold season when they sighted the star that announced the birth of Jesus Christ.

“This cold period could be around April or May,’’ Olukoya said.

He stated further that December 25 is a date originally set aside by the ancient Romans for Mars festival by the worshippers of the sun.

Olukoya said that the Romans then merged the birth of Christ into the same date to give the Mars festival more popularity and then renamed ‘Christmas’.

He then urged modern Christians to stop practising such unbiblical celebration. He added that the MFM church has decided to engage members in various spiritual activities during such periods and other public holidays to discourage them from partaking in such unscriptural celebration, NAN reports.

Daniel Olukoya, General Overseer, Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM)
