Why Naira Marley Is Spiritual Child Of Fela: Uche Maduagwu

by Eyitemi Majeed
Controversial actor, Uche Maduagwu, has described singer Naira Marley as a spiritual child of legendary Afrobeat singer, Fela Anikulapo because his personality is a reflection of almost everything Fela stood for.

He made this known via his official Instagram page on Friday.

He wrote:

“@nairamarley Is the 21’st century #FELA, the spiritual child of a great music legend… 🙄🙄#NairaMarley is the only Nigerian singer that Baba Fela will be smiling and rejoicing over right now. Finally, there is someone whose leg can fit into his great shoes. @nairamarley is not just a #singer, no, his #music is also spiritual, its a reflection of almost everything Fela stood for and more. 🤷‍♀️Its not about what he smokes, but about how he connects easily with the #Nigerian youth, 😍forget about the vulgarity in his #songs, the spirit that flows deeply from the fountain of his #lyrics is everything that makes him a legend and a voice for the youth across.”

