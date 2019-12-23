Why Social Media Must Be Regulated: Keyamo

Speculations were rift on social media(Twitter) on Sunday that Fulani herdsmen attacked a bus travelling from Abuja to Owerri, and kidnapped a couple of passengers.

Nigerians have taken to the microblogging platform to condemn the attack, which the transport company said to have been involved in the attack, have now denied.

Festus Keyamo, Minister of State for Labour and Employment has reacted to the ‘rumour’, saying these are one of the reasons it has become imperative to regulate social media.

According to the minister, there must punishment for conveying false news but says death penalty shouldn’t be it.

“For those against regulation of social media, what should happen to this purveyor of TOTALLY FAKE news that can set a whole tribe against another? Can a civil suit for defamation cure this? Certainly not. There MUST be punishment for this type of behaviour, but NOT death penalty.”