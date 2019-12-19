Why There Are Many Fake Pastors In Nigeria – Rapper, Yung6ix

Nigerian rapper, Yung6ix has taken to Twitter to share his thoughts on fake pastors in Nigeria.

According to the rapper, he knows the reason these pastors are thriving in Nigeria and this is simply because of the level of poverty in the land.

Read Also: Yung6ix Jailed, Released After Being Accused Of Stealing Jewellery In US

Yung6ix made this known while reacting to youths destroying a church building in Ondo state over rumours that the remains of a child that went missing inside the church, was dug from the church altar.

He tweeted;

”The reason why fake pastors prevail in Nigeria is simply because of the level of poverty and packaging. People want answers because the system has failed them, people will do anything to be or look successful in Nigeria”.