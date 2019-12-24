Why This Pointless Argument? – Mike Bamiloye On Why People Argue About When Christ Was Born

Clergyman, Mike Bamiloye, has reacted to the posts made by Omokri, Daddy Freeze and some others about the celebration of Jesus Christ on December 25th as they believe that was not the day he was born.

Via his IG page this morning, Bamiloye said they never questioned the existence of United Nation’s recognised days to acknowledge AIDS, Fathers, Mothers, Girl child and many others but decided to question Christians and why they celebrate the birth of their saviour on December 25th.

Read his argument below and tell us what you think

‘WHY THIS POINTLESS ARGUMENT?

– mikebamiloye.

Which day was Cancer born? Yet the World gives Cancer A Day to celebrate it as WORLD CANCER DAY.

Which Day was Diabetes born to earn it World Diabetic Day?

Which Day was GIRL Child born?

Which Day was Labour Born to make us celebrate Labour Day Worldwide?

Which Day was AIDS born?

Which Day was Father born and we now celebrate Father’s Day?

Which Day was Mother born?

Which Day was Children born before we began to declare Children Day?

You never argue on any of the Days declared by the United Nations to celebrate diseases and Infirmities:

IT IS SHARE IGNORANCE AND KNOWLEDGELESSNESS, THAT WOULD MAKE A MAN TO ARGUE DEDICATING ONLY ONE DAY TO CELEBRATE THE CREATOR OF HEAVEN AND EARTH.

I don’t care if Jesus Christ was born on December 25 or not, even if it is on April 13, I care less.

But the Whole World have decided to chose a day to celebrate the Birth of the King of kings, Lord of Lords, the LORD JESUS CHRIST.

Why arguing whether My Lord was born on December 25 or not. While we chose to celebrate His birth on 25th December, you are free to chose your own date, and buy Christmas Tree and organise your own Carol on February 10.

Thank you Jesus Christ for coming into this wretched World to die for me that I might live.

And I look forward every year to Celebrate YOU on the Day we all agreed to celebrate Your Glorious Birth.

Merry Christmas, Lord Jesus!’