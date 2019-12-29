Why You Need To Celebrate Your Flaws: Reno Omokri

Popular social media commentator, Reno Omokri, has advised that it is better to celebrate one’s flaw because it will drive haters and critics crazy.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, he pointed out that haters and critics would always point at people’s flaws as if they are without flaws themselves.

He wrote:

Your haters and critics will always point out your flaws as if they themselves don’t have flaws. But even with your flaws, you are still awesome. In fact you are flawsome. Celebrate your flawsomeness. It will drive your haters and critics crazy!

