Why You Should Not Wait Till January 1 To Start You New Year Resolution: Simi

Popular Nigerian singer Simi has advised her fans to start their new year resolution now if they have any instead of waiting for the traditional January 1st.

According to the singer, this is so because January 1st does not have any magic.

She made this known via her official Twitter handle on Saturday, 28th December. Do you agree with her???

She wrote;

If you ‘ve got any new year’s resolution, start today. January 1 doesn’t have any magic.