Why You Shouldn’t Focus On Telling Your Kids What They Should Not Do: Omokri

Popular social media commentator, Reno Omokri has advised parents not to focus on telling their children what they should not do because human nature is such that forbidden things automatically become attractive.

He added that it is better to focus on telling them what should be done instead.

He made this known via his official Twitter handle on Thursday, 26th December.

He wrote:

Don’t focus on telling your children what they SHOULD NOT do. Focus on telling them what they SHOULD do. Human nature is such that forbidden things automatically become attractive. Once you say this is forbidden, you make it more desirable to kids