Wilfred Ndidi Missing From CAF Best Player Shortlist

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has confirmed the final 10 nominees for the 2019 African Player of the Year award.

Initially, CAF had released a list of 30 players. But the Nigerian duo of Wilfred Ndidi and Victor Osimhen have been dropped.

Also Read: CAF Releases Shortlist Of Nominees For The African Player Of The Year

Two-time reigning champion Mohamed Salah has once again been nominated, alongside his Liverpool teammate Sadio Mane.

Former Nigerian international, Odion Ighalo who emerged as the top scorer during the 2019 cup of nations is the only Nigerian to have made the top ten.

See full list below: