Wilfred Ndidi Missing From CAF Best Player Shortlist

by Olayemi Oladotun

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has confirmed the final 10 nominees for the 2019 African Player of the Year award.

Wilfred Ndidi
Wilfred Ndidi

Initially, CAF had released a list of 30 players. But the Nigerian duo of Wilfred Ndidi and Victor Osimhen have been dropped.

Two-time reigning champion Mohamed Salah has once again been nominated, alongside his Liverpool teammate Sadio Mane.

Former Nigerian international, Odion Ighalo who emerged as the top scorer during the 2019 cup of nations is the only Nigerian to have made the top ten.

See full list below:

