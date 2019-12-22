Willian Inspire Chelsea To Impressive Victory Over Mourinho’s Tottenham

Chelsea defeated Tottenham by two goals to nil during their domestic league fixture at Wembley on Sunday to hand Jose Mourinho his second league defeat since taking over at the White Hart Lane.

The Blues started the match with real intent and required only 12 minutes of play to open the scoring through Brazilian, Willian Borges.

He went on to add a second from the penalty spot just before the halftime break.

Tottenham was then dealt a big blow when South Korean, Som Min Heon was giving his matching order midway into the second half and the Blues went on to see out the victory.