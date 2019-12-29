With One Game At Hand, Liverpool End 2019 With 13 Points Gap

by Eyitemi Majeed
Liverpool players while celebrating a goal

English giants, Liverpool have ended the first half of their domestic league season with 13 points at the summit of the league table following their hard-fought 1-0 victory over Wolves.

Second-placed placed Leicester City has 48 points from 20 games while the Reds have an impressive 51 points from just 19 games.

Also, they remain the only side that did not taste defeat in their domestic league across Europe’s five major leagues in the current campaign.

They would now resume their quest to clinch their 20th domestic league title on January 2nd.

