“Without BBNaija, Tacha Is A Nobody”- Blessing Okoro Blows Hot (Video)

Controversial reality star, Tacha Akide seems to have stepped on some toes due to a now-viral video she recently made.

It started when Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie had accused the reality star of being ungrateful even after she supported her while she was in Big Brother Naija House.

Okorie also revealed that the reality star ignores her whenever she tries to contact her.

In response to the allegations, the disqualified Big Brother Naija housemate went on her Instagram live video asking if she wants her blood.

The controversial serial entrepreneur fired back at the actress and other celebrities, who post negative things about her, advising them to be more creative with their posts about her because it’s getting ‘boring’.

Seeing this, relationship blogger, Blessing Okoro took to her Instagram story to rant and weigh in on the matter.

The relationship blogger, who was in mansion saga with China based Nigeria business man nicknamed Onye Eze, called the reality ‘a clout chaser’ while adding that she wouldn’t trend if it hadn’t been for her participation on the reality show.

Watch the video clips below: