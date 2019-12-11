“Without BBNaija, Tacha Is A Nobody”- Blessing Okoro Blows Hot (Video)

by Amaka Odozi

Controversial reality star, Tacha Akide seems to have stepped on some toes due to a now-viral video she recently made.

Blessing CEO
Relationship blogger, Blessing CEO

It started when Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie had accused the reality star of being ungrateful even after she supported her while she was in Big Brother Naija House.

Okorie also revealed that the reality star ignores her whenever she tries to contact her.

In response to the allegations, the disqualified Big Brother Naija housemate went on her Instagram live video asking if she wants her blood.

The controversial serial entrepreneur fired back at the actress and other celebrities, who post negative things about her, advising them to be more creative with their posts about her because it’s getting ‘boring’.

Seeing this, relationship blogger, Blessing Okoro took to her Instagram story to rant and weigh in on the matter.

The relationship blogger, who was in mansion saga with China based Nigeria business man nicknamed Onye Eze, called the reality ‘a clout chaser’ while adding that she wouldn’t trend if it hadn’t been for her participation on the reality show.

Read Also: Femi Otedola Reacts To DJ Cuppy, Broda Shaggi’s Audio Kiss (Photo)

Watch the video clips below:

Tags from the story
Actress Angela Okorie, Blessing CEO, Tacha
0

You may also like

‘Why I’m Leaving New Year’s “Resolutions” in 2017’ – Temi Otedola writes

Dangote Still By Far The Richest In Africa As Forbes Releases 2015 List Of Africa’s 50 Richest

Falz talks to BBC Africa on the Inspiration behind ‘This is Nigeria’, the Importance & Backlash

Photo: Wizkid’s Son, Boluwatife Is All Grown Up Now

Stephanie Linus Okereke Has Responded Through A letter To The Rape Incidence Involving Her Brother

Gospel Singer, KSB Explains Shocking Reasons Why She Is Not Respected In The Industry

Gospel Singer, KSB Explains Shocking Reasons Why She Is Not Respected In The Industry

#ENDSARS: Simi And Rugged Man Blocked For Calling Out SARS Over Killing Of Kolade Johnson

Busty Yoruba Actress, Oshodi Oke Heaps Praises On Daddy Showkey

Davido Pays Paul Okoye A Christmas Visit (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *