Wizkid Allegedly Halts Ticket Collection At His Concert; Gives Fans Free Access (Video)

Popular Nigerian singer, Wizkid, who headlined his concert tagged, Starboy Fest on Thursday, allowed his fans at the gate to come in without tickets.

According to reports, the singer was informed that a plethora of his fans were packed outside the gate so he asked the security to release the people so they can come in freely.

The singer gave an electrifying performance, leaving some of his fans wanting some more.

Top Nigerians celebrities which include, Tiwa Savage, Teni, Naira Marley Big Trill and others came out on Thursday night to support the singer at the Eko Atlantic, Lagos.

