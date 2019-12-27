Wizkid Allegedly Halts Ticket Collection At His Concert; Gives Fans Free Access (Video)

by Amaka Odozi

Popular Nigerian singer, Wizkid, who headlined his concert tagged, Starboy Fest on Thursday, allowed his fans at the gate to come in without tickets.

Wizkid
Popular singer, Wizkid

According to reports, the singer was informed that a plethora of his fans were packed outside the gate so he asked the security to release the people so they can come in freely.

The singer gave an electrifying performance, leaving some of his fans wanting some more.

Top Nigerians celebrities which include, Tiwa Savage, Teni, Naira Marley Big Trill and others came out on Thursday night to support the singer at the Eko Atlantic, Lagos.

Watch the video below:

