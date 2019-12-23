Wizkid Cautions Male Fan Romancing Him On Stage (Video)

by Amaka Odozi

A video capturing the funny moment popular singer, Wizkid cautioned a male fan who was romancing him on stage has emerged.

Wizkid
Fever crooner, Wizkid

In the video being circulated online, the multi-award winning singer paused in the middle of his performance as he began speaking in pidgin, asking the male fan whether he had a girlfriend at home and why he was touching him in an unusual manner.

Information Nigeria recalls Nigerian singer, Tony Tetuila has confirmed that he alongside his Ghanaian counterpart, Tic are dragging Wizkid before an Ikeja high court over copyright infringement

 Read Also: Kemi Olunloyo Quits Journalism; Surrenders Her Life To Christ

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
wizkid
0

You may also like

Kanye West Opens 21 New Pablo Pop-Up Stores

'Never compromise on mental health before marriage' - Journalist Tope Delano

‘Never compromise on your partner’s mental health before marriage’ – Journalist Tope Delano

How I ‘Married’ Patience Ozokwor As A Young Man – Victor Osuagwu

Official Beef: Wizkid and Davido Slug It Out On Instagram

Davido’s ex Sira is the video vixen in Wizkid’s new music video (Photo)

Wizkid’s Baby Mama

I Want A Baby Girl This Time, Says Wizkid’s Baby Mama, Shola

“I Trained Myself To Stay Away From Scandal..” – Actress Eniola Ajao

Peruzzi and Cee-C Exchange Sweet Words On Twitter

Meek Mill reportedly out of solitary confinement, transferred to another Prison for general population

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *