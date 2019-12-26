Wizkid Dragged, Made To Sit On Plastic Chair In Ilorin (Video)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular Nigerian singer, Wizkid performed at an event in Ilorin, Kwara state on Christmas day and he will certainly not forget his experience in a hurry.

Wizkid
Multi-award winning singer, Wizkid

The fans at Ilorin gave Starboy a lot to remember as they mobbed him on stage after allowing one of them initially during his performance.

In addition to this, the organizers as well showed their true colors as they prepared plastic chairs for Starboy at the backstage to chill before his performance which has got people talking on social media.

Watch the video below:

