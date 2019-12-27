Wizkid Falls On Stage After An Excited Fan Held On To His Legs (Video)

Popular Nigerian singer and Starboy CEO, Wizkid fell on stage after a fan kept holding onto his legs while the bouncers dragged him off the stage.

Wizkid had his much-anticipated concert, #StarboyFest 2019 at the Eko Atlantic in Lagos on Thursday.

Other superstar acts like Tiwa Savage, Reekado Banks, Teni, T Classic, Dj Spinall, Ycee, Big THRILLS and more were present at the event.

Information Nigeria recalls a girl was beaten and thrown off the stage after she pulled Nigerian singer by his shirt during his show at the University of Ilorin on Wednesday.

Watch the video below: