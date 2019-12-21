Wizkid Goes On Date With Two Women At The Same Time (Video)

Popular Nigerian singer, Wizkid has been spotted in a video on a date with reality star, Dilish Matthews and Nollywood actress, Damilola Adegbite.

Recall that few days ago, Starboy bidded for a dinner date with Dilish at Laughfest charity auction in support of ‘kick out malaria’.

The Namibian beauty went on her instastory after the auction to declare the night was lit & thanked wizkid for bidding for her.

Starboy, however, decided to turn it to a ‘community marriage’, according to Dillish, by showing up with Damilola Adegbite.

Watch the video below;