Wizkid Goes On Date With Two Women At The Same Time (Video)

Popular Nigerian singer, Wizkid has been spotted in a video on a date with reality star, Dilish Matthews and Nollywood actress, Damilola Adegbite.
Recall that few days ago, Starboy bidded for a dinner date with Dilish at Laughfest charity auction in support of ‘kick out malaria’.
The Namibian beauty went on her instastory after the auction to declare the night was lit & thanked wizkid for bidding for her.
Starboy, however, decided to turn it to a ‘community marriage’, according to Dillish, by showing up with Damilola Adegbite.
Watch the video below;