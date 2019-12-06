Wizkid Release Surprise 7-Track EP ‘Soundman’

Afro-music sensation, Wizkid has surprised fans with a seven-track EP titled ‘Soundman’

With more than a decade spent at the core of the industry, Wizkid has adopted a sedentary approach to music in the last couple of years.

The self-proclaimed Starboy promised his dotting fans an album last year, rinsed and repeated the same promise this year but failed to deliver.

However, he has left his fans parched and hung up on the earlier released Ghetto Love, Joro and his quotable verse on Beyonce’s Brown Skin Girl.

Surprising fans today, the singer released a full-length mix of feature singles titled SoundMan Vol. 1, an apt and self-explanatory title for the structure of the 7-track EP.

See The Track List Here:

